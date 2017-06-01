Resumption of Abyei Negotiations

Khartoum - A round of negotiations between Sudan and South Sudan on the Abyei area, started in Addis Ababa, after a break of two years, where the head of the

supervision committee of Abyei, Hassan Nimir called for the completion of the main axes of the implementation of the agreement signed in 2011.

The main axes agreed between the two sides include the establishment of legislative and administrative institutions in the area to ensure the rule of law, and enable the citizens of the area to exercise their daily lives.

He said the two sides should support the UN Interim Force in Abyei and cooperate with it to maintain peace and security, stressing the need to facilitate the work of international and humanitarian organizations in the area and the return of displaced persons to their homes, calling for an expanded meeting of the native administrations for peace between the components of the region.