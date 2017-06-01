Telecom Minister Vows to Rein in Cybercrimes

Khartoum -- The Ministry of Telecommunication has vowed to leave no stone unturned to introduce proper technologies to crack down cybercriminals.

The Ministry accentuated its resolve to implement projects for e-government, and combating cybercrimes through plan to register mobile phones, SIM cards and reenergize the works of joints committees to that end.

The Minister of Telecommunication and Technology Thani Abdullah Attiyah stressed the ministry's keenness to coordinate with relevant bodies to arrive at common objectives – especially combating cybercrimes.

Attiyah reaffirmed that the ministry will stay the course of pursuing all projects aimed at advancement in information technologies and employment of technology in public services via e-government system.