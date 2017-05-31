Al Bashir Hails High Level of Medical Services of the Medical Corp

Khartoum - President of the Republic the Paramount Commander of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal, Omer Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir has hailed the level of medical services

delivered by Medical Corp Hospital in terms of modern equipment and the qualified cadres, saying that it is a pride not only for Sudan but the whole African and Arab world.

He affirmed, while addressing the celebration of the inauguration of the specialist hospital of officers yesterday at corp hospital, that this hospital with all of and equipment and qualified cadres is available to all the affiliates of the Armed forces, stressing that the hospital is a tool for upgrading medical services in Sudan as a whole directing the necessity of maintaining this high level services of the hospital.

Al Bashir directed all the hospitals in the capital city and the state to set up a program for building up medical services enough for all the affiliates of the armed forces and their families.