Hamid: Sudan Fulfilled Conditions for Lifting US Sanctions

Khartoum- Presidential Assistant, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid has said that Sudan has fulfilled all conditions for lifting the American sanctions, pointing out that the

reports of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) during the last five years affirmed Sudan’s cooperation in the field of combating terrorism.

Mahmoud, speaking over a program of the Turkish TRT television channel, added that all the European countries wanted lifting of the sanctions imposed on Sudan because they desire to invest in the country.

The Presidential Assistant said that Sudan has showed support to the humanitarian issues and ending the war, while the rebel SPLM-N movement opposed the government’s efforts for the provision of aid.

Mahmoud affirmed that Halaib is a Sudanese territory, saying that all international documents show that the triangle belongs to Sudan.