Parliament Speaker Receives Visiting Egyptian Popular Delegation

Khartoum- Parliament Speaker Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has affirmed that the fraternal and strategic relations that link Sudan and Egypt and that lasted for centuries should

be rational and mature relations in the coming stage. The Parliament Speaker received at his office yesterday the visiting Egyptian popular delegation, which is headed by Mohamed Orabi, in the presence of the Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Bloc of the National Congress Party and the Secretary General of the Council of International Peoples Frendship. The Speaker of Parliament affirmed that the visit came at an important timing, saying that if any differences occurred between Sudan and Egypt they should be on the surface and should not affect the depth, referring to the existing challenges that should be known and the plotting Sudan is subjected to. The head of the Egyptian delegation, on his part, stressed the importance of communications and contacts between the two sisterly peoples, referring to the common destiny of the two countries, calling for establishment of a joint friendship committee. Members of the Egyptian delegation affirmed that their visit to Darfur showed that the area is secure and stable. The Chairman of the Parliamentary Bloc of the National Congress Party, Mahdi Ibrahim, on his part, urged the Egyptian people to know Sudan in a better way, boost the bonds between the two countries and activating the common interests. Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee Mohamed Mustafa Al Dhau, on his part, considered the relations between the two countries as national security relations, expressing the readiness of the parliament to form the parliamentary brotherhood association between Sudan and Egypt.