Hemaidti Briefs Al Bashir on the Latest Developments in the Military Operations in Darfur

Khartoum - President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer A Bashir met, here yesterday with the Commander of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant General

Mohamed Hamdan Delgu (Hemaidti), where he briefed the President on the latest developments in the recent military operations in Darfur and the victories achieved by the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Hemaidti said, in a press statement, that their forces managed to enter the last strongholds of rebellion in the state of North Darfur, stressing that Sudan will not attacked after today from Darfur.

Parliament approved the joint report on the draft law of the Rapid Support Forces of 2017, which provides for the subordination of these forces to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)