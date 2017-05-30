National Prime Minister Underscores Need for Cooperation with Africa

Khartoum – the National Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh stressed the necessity to enhance cooperation with African countries to promote peace, stability and development

in Africa. The National Prime Minister made the remarks after his meeting in Khartoum with African Group Ambassadors accredited to Sudan. Saleh briefed the ambassadors on the basis of the newly announced government of national consensus and its priorities for the next stage. For their part, African group ambassadors to Sudan congratulated the National Prime Minister on the success of the experiment of the national dialogue and the formation of the government of national consensus, an experiment the ambassador said Africa countries need to follow. The African Ambassadors in Khartoum expressed their support the new government to arrive a full implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue.