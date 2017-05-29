Al-Dawalab Chairs Meeting of Executive Committee of Conference for Rehabilitation and Development in Sudan

Khartoum- A meeting of the executive committee for convening the Conference for Development and Rehabilitation, chaired by the Minister of Social Welfare and

Development, Mashaer Al-Dawalab, Sunday discussed the arrangements for holding the conference by the end of the next year in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting has called for close coordination with the rehabilitation funds at the affected areas and the proper determination of the development projects.

The meeting has stressed the importance of maintaining contacts with the Arab League and the sponsoring countries to ensure success of the conference and referring the files on the development projects to the expertise houses.

The meeting has affirmed the importance of the proposed conference for realizing inclusive socio-economic development in Sudan.