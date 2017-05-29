RSF Inflict Heavy Defeat on Rebels at Ain Siro Area in N. Darfur

Khartoum- The Official Spokesman of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt. Col. Adam Salih, declared that the RSF inflicted heay defeat on the rebels at Ain Siro area at Kutum

Locality in North Darfur State yesterday, saying that the rebels are from the groups that had fled from the battle of the north axis at Wadi Hor area earlier and entered the Sudanese-Chadian borders.

Lt. Col. Salih said in a statement to SUNA that the RSF have continued pursuing the remnants of the mercenaires who had fled the earlier battles of the two axes in North and East Darfur States.

The spokesman affirmed that the RSF inflicted heavy casualities and damages in the rebels and seized a great number of military vehicles from them and destroyed a number of military equipment, saying that the pursuit of the rebels is still continuing.

Lt. Col. Salih said the RSF have been able to enter into Ain Siro area surpassing all difficulties with the will and determination of their men, indicating that the RSF are now watching the borders to pursue the fleeing rebels.