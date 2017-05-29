UNSG Relies on Sudan in Boosting Efforts for Ending Fighting in South Sudan

Khartoum - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has yesterday, received a message of the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres in which the

latter has expressed thanks and appreciation of the international organization for the current efforts of Sudan towards mitigating the brunt of erupting crisis in South Sudan.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gariballa Khidir said in a press statement that the secretary general has voiced in his message appreciation of the United Nations of Sudan’s government efforts in a number of spheres like providing humanitarian assistance to those affected by the humanitarian crisis in south Sudan as well as mobilizing the related national efforts.

Guterres extended thanks to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for facilitating the United Nations response to the humanitarian crisis there via opening routes for delivering humanitarian assistance from the city of Kosti at the White Nile State as well as opening two additional routes for the same purpose from the city of Al Obeid in North Kordofan state to the cities of Bentiu and Aweil in South Sudan.

According to Khidir, Guterres has expressed appreciation for the continual welcome by Sudan’s government to the refugees from the south ensuring resuming his endeavors with member countries to raise additional funding towards responding to the needs of the refugees in Sudan and the other countries neighboring south Sudan

Khidir said Guterres depends very much on the government of Sudan in enhancing the regional and international efforts for pressurizing the parties of the crisis in South Sudan for halting the fighting.