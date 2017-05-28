Ministry of Industry: Out of Date Technologies, Seasonal Production Reason for Factories Halt

Khartoum - (Khalda Elyas ) State Minister at the Ministry of Industry, Abdu Dawoud has told Sudan Vision that the problems and the impediments facing industry in Sudan a

represented in external problems of difficulty of financial transfers due to the economic blockade imposed on Sudan which hampered Sudan’s benefiting from easy transfers as well as non-incorporating Sudan in the international bourses

He added that there is also domestic problems represented in the old technologies whereby the world is seeing everyday a new development in this sphere and we were deprived from delivering this technology due to the blockade. However he said now after the partial lifting of the sanctions we can obtain these technologies.

He went on to say that one of the domestic problems is the poor agricultural and animal and banking production but now we can benefit from the west and the opportunity is available and we can take it for the optimal orientation of resources for increasing production and productivity

He further elaborated that one of the impediments of industry is fees and levies due to their multiplicity and non-coordination in collecting them in the localities and states,

He said a number of companies have stopped and exited the market and they can restore them and transform them into share holding companies.