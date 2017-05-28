Biggest U.S. Banks Agree to Receive Financial Transfers from Sudan Via Agricultural Bank

Khartoum - The Head of the Board of Directors WAYIRA engineering company whose and exclusive agent of a number of American companies, Dr Mohamed Babikir has

disclosed acceptance of a number of American Commercial Banks to receive financial transfers from Sudan via the Sudanese Agricultural Bank.

He affirmed yesterday in a press statement acceptance of US BANK - Arizona International Bank to receive transfers directly from Sudan for all commercial transactions ascertaining that the offices of the company and the United States of America have exerted efforts during the past period, specially during the visit of the former Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, the General Manager of the Agricultural Bank to Washington and their meetings with official there.

Dr. Mohamed highlighted the talks held US treasury delegation in Sudan saying that his company has met the delegation and explained the efforts they are conducting in this sphere assuring that his company was able to find a common platform for entering investment in Sudan stressing that they are ready to deliver all the required services for the other Sudanese banks in the United states.

He expected that the coming period will see a big relief in equipment and agricultural machineries to Sudan following acceptance of the banks to deal directly with the agricultural bank.