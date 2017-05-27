Speaker: Parliament Assumes Important Role in Foreign Relations

Khartoum - The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, has affirmed that the parliament has played

in the recent period an important role in the foreign relations of the Sudan.

Prof. Omer, speaking over an Omdurman Radio programme yesterday, said the regional parliaments have started to show concern with the policies being carried out by Sudan, especially the visit paid by a delegation of the parliament to the United States of America.

He noted that the parliament has also good relations with Europe and the Caribbean group.

The Speaker stressed the important role of the legislature in the post national dialogue phase, pointing out that all legislative steps for the implementation of the outcome of the dialogue have been finalized including approval of the constitutional amendments.

He affirmed that increasing the representation and votes in the parliament is considered as a real addition.