First Vice President Inaugurates Sudanese Industries Exhibition

Khartoum - First Vice President and National Prime Minister 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh inaugurated Thursday evening

at the fair ground in Burri the Sudanese Industries Exhibition (Made in Sudan), with the participation of 193 companies in the field of food industries, 48 engineering industry companies and 8 universities.

The inauguration ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the Governor of Khartoum State, the ministers of the economic sector and ambassadors accredited to Sudan.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Minister of Industry Dr. Musa Mohamed Karamah pointed out that industry would be linked with the technical, engineering and scientific education, affirming sponsorship to innovations by students.

The minister added that they would work together with the Sudanese Industrial Chamber Association (SICA) and the Industry Workers Trade Union to create conducive environment for industrial production.

He hailed the pioneers of industry in Sudan, affirming that the coming stage in the country would be led by the industrialists for producing high quality goods for realizing self-sufficiency and for export.

State Minister at the Ministry of Industry Dr. Abdu Dawoud, meanwhile, affirmed that industry is the driving power for the Sudanese economy and provision of the needs of the citizens.

He explained that Sudanese universities participate in the exhibition by displaying some 80 industrial innovations.

Chairman of Sudanese Chamber of Industries Association Moawia El-Berier, on his part, affirmed support to all programs of the industrial sector to enhance the national economy, calling for speeding up approval of the Industrial Development Act, which is conducive for solving all problems of the sector, especially power and financing.

He pointed out that intensive meetings have been held between the public and private sectors in a view to increasing production and productivity and realizing industrial development.