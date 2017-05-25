Premier Inaugurates "Made in Sudan" Fair

Khartoum - ( Khalda Elyas) The First Vice President of the Republic, National Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh is to inaugurate today at the Burri Fair Grounds, the Sudanese

Industries fair "Made in Sudan" in its seventh version under the motto "Quality and Efficiency". The Fair is organized by the Ministry of Industry, the Industrial Chambers Union and the Sudanese Free Zones (SFZ).

State Minister at the Ministry of Industry, Dr. Abdu Dawoud, has elaborated that the fair comes with the participation of 193 companies operating in the field of food industries, in addition to 48 companies of engineering industries, 80 Sudanese universities participating with innovations and inventions which were transformed into action programs.