Bakri: Formation of Accord Government Was Difficult but Made Easy by Cooperation of Partners

Khartoum- First Vice President and National Prime Minister 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has reaffirmed full readiness of Sudan to work for boosting the joint Arab action for

realizing the interests of the Arab and Islamic nation.

Bakri, speaking in a meeting with the Arab ambassadors accredited to Khartoum at the Republican Palace yesterday, said Sudan is keen to provide all the required facilities and guarantees for the Arab investors, in a way that would push forward the initiative of the President of the Republic on Arab food security.

The National Prime Minister said that the formation of the National Accord Government had been a difficult task but it was made easier thanks to the determination and cooperation of the partners of the dialogue and the spirit of responsibility that prevailed in the process of formation of the government from 26 components of political parties, movements and the civil society.

He stressed importance of maintaining close coordination between the government and the legislative councils to agree on the programs and priorities of the government in the context of the outcome of the National Dialogue to enter into the new stage with spirit of national solidarity.

Bakri affirmed that Sudan has surpassed a number of political and economic obstacles and war problems and it is exerting efforts now to boost peace in Darfur through reconciliations, compensations and resettlement of the displace persons and refugees.

Regarding the issue of the two areas, Bakri pointed out that the government has been able to surpass 70% of the issue and what remains require a strong will from the movements for the continuation of the negotiations and completing the peace dossier to take the country to the general elections stage in 2020.

The First Vice President and National Prime Minister pointed out that the National Document, that contains all the national issues, would be a guide for all coming governments.