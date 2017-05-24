Hassabo Accuses Juba and Neighbour Country of Supporting and Arming Insurgents

Khartoum - Vice President of the Republic Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman has expressly accused South Sudan State and other countries which he says are neighbors of

Sudan but he did not name them of supporting the failed recent attack led by armed movements and was repulsed in Darfur region.

Hassabo said yesterday, while inaugurating summer work program for the Union of Sudanese students in Atbara city at the River Nile State that despite the dialogue and accord there are plots and conspiracies by Sudan's enemies.

He saluted the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces for their huge victories that repulsed the rebellion.

Hassabo said the elements of rebellion forces were hosted, trained and armed in South Sudan state and others were armed by other neighboring countries and they came from Libya.

He said we responded to the message that came from Libya by ten times as much along with the message that came from the South.

He noted that the rebels who waged the attack were debating two days before the attack with the representatives of the government in Germany.

He said "this hypocrisy we were sincere in our put forward vision but Allah made us victorious on them

He stressed that the attack was an end to the armed movements but despite this the door is still open for desirous in peace and dialogue.