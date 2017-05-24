Khartoum – Foreign Ministry announced, on Monday, that the tripartite mechanism of the joint peacekeeping mission in Darfur, which includes the government of the Sudan,

the African Union and the United Nations, has reached an agreement on gradual withdrawal of UNAMID from areas in the Darfur region.

The Sudanese side in the meeting was chaired by Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Ghani Al-Naiem, while the UN side was headed by Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations at the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, and African Union side headed by Ismail Sherfi.

The statement pointed out that the meeting dealt with the situation in the Darfur region, with emphasis on UNAMID's exit strategy, while Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Qareeballah Al-Khidir said that the meeting had a positive spirit, with the signing of a joint statement by the heads of the three delegations.

Al-Khidir said that the joint statement confirmed the improvement of the security and humanitarian situation in all Darfur states, adding "With regard to UNAMID's exit, the joint statement acknowledged UNAMID's gradual withdrawal from several areas and restructuring of UNAMID," he said.

He noted that the three parties had stressed to continue cooperation between the Government of the Sudan and UNAMID mission and tightening of coordination during the coming period through the monthly meetings of the Tripartite Technical Committee.