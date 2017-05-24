Al Bashir Accuses Egypt of Supporting the Recent Attack

Khartoum- President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has accused Egypt of involvement in supporting the recent attack which was waged by rebel movements in

the states North and East of Darfur States and was repulsed by the armed forces and the rapid support forces.

Al Bashir said, while addressing a celebration of retired soldiers at the General Command of Armed Forces in Khartoum on Tuesday that the attacking forces launched their attack from South Sudan and Libya and Egyptian cavalries participated in the attack.

He expressed deep regret over the Egyptian meddling in Sudan's internal affairs through supporting insurgency.

He said Egypt did not extend support to the Sudanese army throughout the years of its fighting the rebellion in South Sudan claiming that it is an internal affair.

He added “We fought in the South for twenty years and Egypt did not support us with one bullet claiming that what is taking place in Sudan is an internal affair.”

He noted that his country has once bought ammunition from Egypt and it was fake ammunition, highlighting the support extended by the Sudanese Armed Forces to Egypt since the war of attrition up to the victory of October.

Al Bashir confirmed the capability of the Armed Forces of decisively repulsing any attack or aggression internally or externally.

He hailed the victories realized by the armed forces in Darfur assuring stability of security conditions in Suda.