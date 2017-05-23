MoU between Investment Ministry and the World Bank to be Signed

Khartoum - Minister of Investment, Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi met, here yesterday, with a delegation of the World Bank experts in the development of private businesses in

the fields of trade, agriculture, industry and training.

The two sides discussed joint cooperation to enhance the ministry's efforts in developing investment activities that consistent with the objectives of economic development in the country, reviewing projects implemented in these fields in a number of countries, where the two sides agreed to hold specialized workshops, in addition to training for employees of the ministry in order to raise capacities and provide technical support.

The two sides agreed to sign memorandums of understanding in this regard to activate what was agreed upon, while continuing to hold joint meetings and continuous coordination between the ministry and the representative of the World Bank in Sudan.

The minister expressed his hope for further cooperation with the World Bank, particularly in the areas of training, capacity-building and technical support to implement investment policies as required.