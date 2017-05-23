Finance Ministry to Support Partnership between Private and Public Sectors

Khartoum- The Resident Representative of the African Development Bank Dr. Abdul Kamara has dislcosed that bank plan of finanicng medium-term and long-term projects

over the years 2017-2022.

The projects include the phases of preparing partnership projects and how to obtain funding for them, along with managing talks between the Sudanese private sector and the business sector at the regional and international levels for creating the required partnership and benefiting from the available financing opportunities.

He affirmed, while addressing yesterday the workshop of capacity building, for boosting skills the management of partnership between the private and the public sectors

The said workshop is organized by Mamoun Biheiri Center for Social and economic Studies, in collaboration with the African Development Bank and the Unit of partnership between the Private and Public sectors at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning

He said the projects funded by the bank in Sudan amounts to US$200 million, stressing that the bank cares about capacity building in the field of legal cadres, and how to prepare feasibilty studies for the joint projects with a focus of the basic infrastructure projects.