Bakri Announces Priorities of the National Accord Government

Omdurman - FVP, National Prime Minister, 1st Lt. General Bakri Hassan Saleh announced the priorities of the National Accord Government during the next phase, top of which

is to put an end to the conflict in the remaining areas of conflict.

Bakri stressed, in his statement before the National Assembly, his government keenness to enforce a package of confidence-building measures and provide guarantees to the opposition to consolidate the a democratic society, with emphasis on safeguarding peace and development and the national gains in coordination between the armed forces, police forces, NISS, and the supporting forces and all the Sudanese society.

Bakri pointed out that it is also a priority to address the negative effects of global financial and economic crises on the national economy through the adoption of the strategy of diversifying sources of national income and achieving institutional reform and review and amendment of laws relating to the economic sector, as well as prioritization in government spending at the national and state levels.

The National Prime Minister stressed the commitment of his government to the international partnership established for the pillars of regional and international security and peace and to work hard to combat terrorism, money laundering and human trafficking and to implement the objectives of international sustainable development by focusing on safeguarding the rights of women and children and the commitment to protecting environment and climate change, stressing the need to take executive measures for the for Sudan initiative to achieve Arab and African food security, stressing the interest of his government in the development of human resources and the development of scientific research and training, stressing his government's keenness to create an enabling environment for media and civil society organizations to play its role in spreading the culture of peace and consolidating the values ??of national security and the practice of constructive criticism that supports the government to perform its duties.

Bakri stressed that the process of reforming the organs of the state is a continuous process and is backed by strong political will, indicating that the second phase of the reform program will focus on completing the requirements of the first phase and commitment to implement the recommendations of the national dialogue.

He said that the speech of President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir in which he announced the initiative of the national dialogue on January 27, 2014, is a reference to the reform of the state bodies, which aims to integrate national efforts to implement a comprehensive reform of public life and enable the country to complete its development efforts.

The second track aims to open the door to the participation of civil society in decision-making related to the management of society and state affairs, which paves the way for the society to lead the state, while the third path of reform is scientific assessment of the public performance in order to enhance the advantages and employ the opportunities available to make the state organs qualified and responsive to the necessities and obligations of completing the national state, politically economically, socially, and culturally.

The statement included a brief overview of the performance of the follow-up mechanisms of the reform of the state from April 2015 to April 2017, discussing the performance at the national and state levels, as well as the position of implementing the outcomes of the national and community dialogue.