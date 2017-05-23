World Bank Official Calls for Change Environmental Thinking and Behaviour

Khartoum-The World Bank Senior Operations Office of Environment and Natural Resources Global Practice Mr. John Bryant Collier has visited Sudan during the period 9-23,

May, 207 to review the status of the “Sudan sustainable Natural Resources management project (SSNRMP)” on the ground.

“My visit to White Nile State is for the SSNRMP, and we can see the good progress made since the 1st year of implementation said John to Sudan Vision yesterday.

Also we visited targeted communities and found that the project is working very hard and move on the right track to achieve its development objective added John, and he appealed to the government and financial institutes to learn from the experience of the project.

The additional finance that proposed by the government to the global environment facility (GEF) has been technically “approved” which means that the project is ready to move forward once the fund is available, we are hoping that by October we will sufficiently give finance to the project.

The project in country like Sudan faces many “challenges” such as the capacities of the communities to implement, the capacity at the national level to supervised, and the vast numbers of needs compared to limited amount of money available are considered as a major challenges.

The project in Khartoum doing good job in meeting the challenges, this kind of work is not “easy” because a lot of what we are doing is to change the ways people think and what people have done for many years continued John.

We can give example “Sudan like many other countries people cut trees for charcoal for fire, so the “philosophy” is if you cut a tree, you must replace it with other ten trees, commenting John who wants to change the culture of communities.

By this way, we rehabilitated our land and protect our environment and what was important is changing the way “people think and behave”.