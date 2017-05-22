Justice Ministry Provides All Legal Services for Insolvents inside and outside Sudan

Khartoum – (Khalda Elyas) State Minister at Ministry of Justice, Tahani Tour Al-Dabba said that her ministry is providing legal aid to insolvents inside and outside the Sudan in all

stages of the lawsuit to achieve consistency with the constitutional provisions established for the principle of rule of law and the basic right to fair trial and to enable individuals to know their legal rights and help those who are unable to reach too justice.

Addressing the workshop organized by the Legal Aid Department at the ministry, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the minister said that the Ministry of Justice is aware that several partners are providing assistance to the ministry, expressing her hope that the partnership with UNDP will be opportunity to unite these efforts to be under one umbrella.