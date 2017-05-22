Killing of General Commander of Minnawi's Rebel Movement in Darfur

Khartoum - Commander of the Rapid Support Forces of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), General Mohamed Hamdan Deglo “Hemaidti” announced the killing of the rebel

Jumaa Mundi, general commander of the rebel Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) militia, led by Minni Arko Minawi, in Saturday's fighting.

Rapid Support Forces, SAF and other security services have been able to defeat the remnants of the rebels who infiltrated from the states of Libya and South Sudan to the states of North and East Darfur.

Hemaidti said the enemy suffered heavy losses in lives and property and they are still chasing them.

He pointed out that the Rapid Support Forces responded to a brutal attack by the SLA and mercenaries on the northern border of the desert, and managed to defeat the rebels.

"Our forces killed Juma Mundi, general commander of the SLA forces led by Minni Arko Minawi, in addition to a number of dead and prisoners, and seized six armored vehicles and a number of military vehicles with all their military equipment and listing is still underway," Hamaidti said.

He pointed out that some rebels fled to where they came to the South Sudan and Libya.

"We were watching them and following their movements from the start, and the Rapid Support Forces were ready for all possibilities," Hamaidti said.

He announced that four of Rapid Support Forces were martyrs, including Colonel Hamdan Al-Simaih and a number of wounded.

Informed sources said that the rebel force that coming from South Sudan came aboard 63 military vehicles, 45 of which were seized, seven were destroyed and 11 ones are now being pursued, while the force coming from Libya came aboard 140 cars, where one hundred of them participated in the battle, fifty of them were seized, while listing of cars destroyed items are ongoing.