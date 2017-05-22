Minerals Ministry Stresses Importance of Modern Technology Use for Production Increase

Khartoum - The Minister of Minerals, Prof. Hashim Ali Salim, has affirmed that their key priority would be development and increase of gold production at the traditional mining

sector, being the main sector in the gold production process.

The minister speaking during a meeting with the Ambassador of Sudan to Canada yesterday noted that increasing production at the sector could only be attained through introduction of modern technologies that are used in mining process, which conserve the environment.

Such technologies are available in a number of countries including Canada, Australia, Germany and South Africa, he said.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Geological Research Authority Dr. Mohamed Abu-Fatima has affirmed that Canada is considered one of the biggest countries that produces advanced mining technologies, especially in the fields of exploration and extraction besides laboratories, indicating that there are a number of Canadian companies that are investing in the mineral sector in Sudan top of them, Lorca company, one of the biggest mining companies in the world.

He pointed out that the company has carried out exploration operations in Sudan using advance technologies, according to which it determined a gold reserve amounting to three million ounces, noting that it will enter the production stage during the coming two years.

The Ambassador of Sudan to Canada, Mahmoud Fadl, on his part, said, Sudan’s continuous participation in the Canadian International Mining Conference, which is held annually in March, has a positive reflection on the development of the relations between the two countries.