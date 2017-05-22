Independent Expert Welcomes Presidential Pardon

Khartoum - The Independent expert who is concerned with human rights conditions in Sudan has announced that the Sudanese government has availed him with the

opportunity of accessing all places and persons and institutions to which he demanded accession and meeting.

He extnded thanks to the government of the Sudan for its invitation and cooperation during this visit, and thanked the office of the UN resident coordinator, and the humanitarian affairs coordinator in Khartoum for their support and facilitating his mission that took eleven days.

He affirmed that he has visited Khartoum and the Blue Nile and met a wide range of the group of the concerned parties, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Minerals , the Secretary General of the National dialogue and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, in addition to a number of units and specialized governmental agencies, the legislation committee at the National Assembly, the Attorney General , the Judiciary Authority, and the Human Rights National Commission , a number of leaders of local community , the academics , representatives of civil society, representatives of displaced persons, United Nations Commissions, diplomatic missions in Khartoum.

He said, in a press conference at the conclusion of his visit to Sudan, that these field visits and meetings aim to following up issues of concern which he has earlier identified during his visit to Sudan in February 2019, and discussing the condition of implemention of the recommendation includded in his report of September 2016 to the Human Rights Council

He affirmed that he has observed some positive developments, announcing his welcome of the decision of the President of the Republic to the effect of amnesty of 259 individuals of the armed movements who were captured during the fighting against the governmental forces.