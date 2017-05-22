Muslim Scholar Lauds NISS Cooperation in Curbing Extremism

Khartoum - Director of the Higher Academy for Strategic and Security Studies

, Dr. Lieutenant General Eng. Tawfiq Al-Mulatham said that honoring of Dr. Ibrahim Al-Karouri is honoring to moderation of Islam, which was called by the Holy Quran, pointing out that he is one of the most influential scholars in the Islamic world, saying that his writings reflected the Islam of the people of Sudan, which accepts coexistence with everyone with understanding and awareness.

President of Islamic Fiqh Academy, Issam Ahmed Al-Bashir said that the NISS has always backed the initiative in protecting the country from the dangers of extremism, and terrorism and supporting scientists to make Islam in Sudan a moderate, peace, open to other civilizations, adding that honoring of Karouri is a tribute to the people of science and moderation approach established by the state in Sudan, praising the keenness of the NISS to achieve partnership with the intellectual institutions.

He pointed out that NISS is unique security institution in the Arab and Islamic world and in cooperation with these institutions to fight extremism and the State established the Supreme Council for the Care and Immunization Intellectual under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic, NISS and the Islamic Fiqh Academy.

For his part, Professor Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karouri hailed the Higher Academy for Strategic and Security Studies in dealing with extremism, pointing out that the NISS has opened the door wide for the scholars of Sudan to address those issues that have affected society.

Speaking in the academy on the occasion of his honoring for the success of his research at the level of the universities of the Islamic world, Al-Karouri said that the partnership of scholars of Daawa and thought in Sudan with the NISS and the Omdurman Islamic University in the elimination of extremism through scientific and psychological methods have led to the absence of extremism and terrorism from Sudan.

Director of the Department of Intelligence Treatment, Brigadier General Al-Tijani Ibrahim said that honoring of Dr. Ibrahim Al-Karouri is a worthy right where he addressed all attacks targeting Islamic thought, calling on all centers of thought to address destructive ideas.