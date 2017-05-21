Minister of Human Resources of Dubai Participates in Mosque Inauguration in Eiquora

Khartoum- The Minister of Human Resources in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sagr Ghabash Saeed Ghabash along with Mohamed Al Gineibi UAE ambassador to

Khartoum and the executive director of Hiasahisa locality and a big number of the people of the region have witnessed the mosque of Dr. Isam Sidig Haj Al-Bashir in Eiqura region in Gezira state

The mosque was constructed by Al-Fajr Charitable Organization in cooperation with Dubai charitable society.

The president Al-Fajr Charitable Organization Bakri Mohamed Abdalla said the mosque has a room for more than 300 persons and was constructed with a contribution from the colleagues of late Dr, Isam in the ninth batch in the police.

He praised the cooperation between the organization and Dubai charity organization stressing that the organization will in the coming two day inaugurate fasting people stuffs needs for big number of vulnerable citizens.