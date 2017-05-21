Bakri to Inaugurate Sudanese Industries Fair “Made In Sudan”

Khartoum – (Khalda Elyas) First Vice President and National Prime Minister, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh will inaugurate on May 25 the Sudanese Industries Fair “Made in

Sudan” at the International Fair of Khartoum premises in its seventh session, in coordination with the Industrial Chambers Union, and the Sudanese Free Zones (SFZ).

State Minister at the Ministry of Industry, Dr. Abdu Dawoud Suleiman, has noted that the fair coincides with the month of Ramadan for promoting Sudanese industries and introducing them, as well as exhibiting the Sudanese products at encouraging prices (factory price).

He noted that this year the fair will see a new addition represented in a big pavilion comprising Sudanese innovations.