Sudan Assumes EASF Leadership

Khartoum – East Africa Standby Force (EASF) has received Brigadier (PSC) Alaa Addin Osman Mirghani from the Sudan as new force commander at a ceremony held at the

EASF Headquarters in Addis Ababa.
Brigadier Mirghani told Sudan Vision in a brief interview that there  is  no doubt  that  the  terrorism  movements  and  the crimes against  human rights  are  still the biggest  challenges all  over the world, adding that EASF one of the effective  organizations in fighting terrorism, pointing out that EASF objectives  are  very clear (prevent  armed  conflicts plus contain crisis among  the region  addition to keep member states  safe and secured, also  support African Cotenant  stability
He said that EASF has many experiences in peacekeeping missions, it is one of AU mechanism to settle conflicts, and it was succeed to stop fighting in such places and conducted training projects in Djibouti  (2009), Uganda (2011) and Ethiopia  (2013).
“Now EASF is preparing to conduct a very huge physical training (FTX. 17) in Sudan (Jabot Military Area) in order to test the  readiness  of the forces when it tasked or ordered  to deploy, otherwise  we need to insure the level of Coordination between the command, Units Subunits, Police and Civilians  which is necessary to implement the  Scenarios” he said.
“Actually the number of the depends on the capability of  Troops  Contribution  Countries(TCC); according to the structure  should be  (5400) Officers + NGOs organized in Units, Subunits, Technical  and Logistics  Support , but may be in the future the (EASF) will make some amendments to improve and develop the roles” he disclosed.

