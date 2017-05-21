Sudan Assumes EASF Leadership

Khartoum – East Africa Standby Force (EASF) has received Brigadier (PSC) Alaa Addin Osman Mirghani from the Sudan as new force commander at a ceremony held at the

EASF Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Brigadier Mirghani told Sudan Vision in a brief interview that there is no doubt that the terrorism movements and the crimes against human rights are still the biggest challenges all over the world, adding that EASF one of the effective organizations in fighting terrorism, pointing out that EASF objectives are very clear (prevent armed conflicts plus contain crisis among the region addition to keep member states safe and secured, also support African Cotenant stability

He said that EASF has many experiences in peacekeeping missions, it is one of AU mechanism to settle conflicts, and it was succeed to stop fighting in such places and conducted training projects in Djibouti (2009), Uganda (2011) and Ethiopia (2013).

“Now EASF is preparing to conduct a very huge physical training (FTX. 17) in Sudan (Jabot Military Area) in order to test the readiness of the forces when it tasked or ordered to deploy, otherwise we need to insure the level of Coordination between the command, Units Subunits, Police and Civilians which is necessary to implement the Scenarios” he said.

“Actually the number of the depends on the capability of Troops Contribution Countries(TCC); according to the structure should be (5400) Officers + NGOs organized in Units, Subunits, Technical and Logistics Support , but may be in the future the (EASF) will make some amendments to improve and develop the roles” he disclosed.