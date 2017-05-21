Saudi Arabia Leads Intensive Efforts for Total Lifting of Sanctions from Sudan

Khartoum - The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Khartoum Ali Bin Hassan Gaafar has said his country has played a big role in lifting the American

economic sanctions from Sudan .He disclosed efforts being led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the full lifting of sanctions from Sudan next July.

The Ambassador praised Sudan’s stance that conform with the Saudi stance in supporting the issues of the Arab and the Muslim nations, noting that the government and the people of Saudi appreciates the strong statements by President Al Bashir in which he considers the security of Saudi Arabia and the two holy mosques as a redline.

Gaafar praised in an interview in a program about the “Diplomacy Day and the Sudanese Expatriates” ,which is sponsored by Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, the measures taken by the government for facilitating Saudi investments in Sudan.

He said the economic relations between the two countries will see an unprecedented breakthrough, noting that there is a speeding up pace of work towards making the economic relations strategic and exemplary in the framework of exchanging benefits between the two countries.

He disclosed a good tiding of big public and private projects that will come into being, saying that he is optimistic that the economic relations between Riyadh and Khartoum will see stability and advancement that would make citizens feel integration of relations between the two countries

The Ambassador further described the Sudanese media as responsible, saying that he sees is the Sudanese media as having the sense out of its attention to the homeland and citizens issues.

“I appreciate this fine high class media message in playing a crucial role in boosting relations between the two countries” he said.