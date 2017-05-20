Mahmoud Directs Giving Attention to Agricultural Societies

Khartoum - (SUNA) The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud has given directive for paying concern to agricultural societies , providing them

with up-to-date technologies and solving problems facing them.

Receiving delegation of High Committee for Agricultural and Animal Production Professionals Act, which is chaired by Minister of State for Justice, Tahani Torad-Dabba, in the Republican Palace, Thursday, the Assistant of the President got acquainted with progress of execution of the Act for development of agriculture in the country.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Forestry, Sabri Al-Daw said in press statements that all preparations have finalized for providing the necessary support to agricultural societies in all states.

He disclosed that the number of agricultural societies was over 20,000, a matter which requires more efforts to concern with them.