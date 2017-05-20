Debby and Hassabo Inaugurate GIAD Group Exhibition in N’djamena

Khartoum — President of the Republic of Chad, Idriss Debby and Sudanese Vice-President, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman inaugurated GIAD Group exhibition which is

participated by 23 companies with 230 products/services covering agricultural and other industries,

Debby Directed, while addressing the opening ceremony at 15 January Palace in N’djamena the Chadian businessmen and investors to benefit from Sudan’s potentials in the industrial field. He pointed out that the exhibition contributes in showing the Sudanese industrial products, calling for benefiting from GIAD Group in the Taxi project in N’djamena through importing GIAD vehicles besides the stop lights.

He directed the Mayor of N’djamena to grant a plot of land to GIAD Group for establishing a branch in Chad.