Investment Minister Meets Director of China-Africa Development Fund

Khartoum- Minister of Investment Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi has affirmed the strong relations of cooperation linking Sudan and China, especially in the economic spheres.

The Minister discussed in a meeting with the Director of China-Africa Development Fund, an affiliate of China Development Bank, Thursday the opportunities of investment in Sudan in the fields of agriculture and mining as well as funding of the Chinese projects in Sudan.

The Minister pointed out that Sudan looks forward for more flow of Chinese investments, which have proved their economic feasibility as well as their contribution to introduction of modern technologies for production.

He welcomed the visit of the delegation of the Chinese fund and its desire for financing investment projects in Sudan under the political and economic stability the country is witnessing now.

The head of the Chinese delegation, on his part, explained that, the fund studies, in partnership with Chinese companies, productive projects to which the fund contributes some 30% of its cost, referring to the possibility of the entry of the fund in projects with partners in the African countries.

He expressed the desire of the fund to enter into investment projects in Sudan in various fields, including mining, agriculture, solar energy and aviation industry.