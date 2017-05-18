Bilal: German Mediation between Government and Armed Groups Positive and Successful

Khartoum – (Sudan Vision –SMC) Sudanese government has valued high the role of Germany in achieve peace and stability in Sudan, describing the mediation between the

government and the armed groups as positive and successful.

Minister of Information, Dr. Ahmed Bilal Osman stated to (SMC) that the government stated the implementation of the national dialogue outcomes through a clear programme which will be aired to the public after the First Vice President address before the Parliament next Monday, pointing out that the cabinet has discussed the statement and approved it , pointing out that the implementation and follow-up mechanisms are ready for the mission.