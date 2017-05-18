Human Rights Independent Expert Calls for More Care towards Refugees’ Children

Khartoum - Human Rights Independent Expert, Aristide Nononsi has apealed to the government of Sudan to give due attention to refugees’ children, and to care about

them, and the government is to heed the children present in the displacement camps.

He said that the meeting which he held with the international organization of migration in Khartoum has highlighted the exsietnce of a big number of homeless children, while the General Manager of Social Development in Khartoum state Mohamed Mohamed Salih, has affirmed their attention to the refugees and their sponsorship in conformity with the directives of the President of the Republic .

He said we don’t treat the citizens and the refuggees differently.

He disclosed during a visit he paid yesterday to Khartoum city that a special group was established for assisting Sudan with combation child conscription noring that he met the Candian ambassador to Khartoum in this regards hailing Sudan’s experiment and described it as outstanding.

For his part, the Director General of the Ministry of Social Development Mohamed Mohamed Salih has called on the international community and the private sector to establish partnership during the upcoming period for supporting work in Khartoum social city, saying that the city is a habilitaion and educational set for the students to tap their talents in the professional fields, noting that the Ministry of Welfare and Social Development has prmoised to transfer the model of the city to the states.

He said the year 2016 and 2017 has seen the distribution of 141 mean of production