AML/CFT Workshop in the Greater Horn of Africa Kicks-off

Khartoum - A two-day workshop on anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) in the greater Horn of Africa has kicked off yesterday in

Khartoum at Grand Holiday Villa amid presence of participants from Horn of Africa countries and Yemen. The event was organized by AML/CFT Unit of European Union

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and the Director of AML/CFT National Committee Ahmed Abbas, who was addressing the opening session, appreciated the role of EU in combating terrorism.

“Sudan is committed” to cooperate with international community and at the regional level to overcome terrorism threats by applying international “standard”. Abas said, adding that Sudan has ratified laws and regulations to facilitate the mission of AML/CFT activities.

“The Central Bank of Sudan has issued decision No 8 to control money transactions, also the item No 4 authorized the financial institutes to monitor and sponsor both financial and non financial bodies” added the undersecretary.

Sudan found financial information unit to collect analyze data.

On his part the NISS chief’s deputy Lt. Gen intelligence Mufadal addressed the participants on behalf of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Director, 1st Lt. Gen (Eng.) Mohamed Atta, affirming that terror is the biggest threat to the globe, pointing to the negative impact of terrorism activities on the economics of countries, calling for cooperation to curb financial crimes.

For his part, Mrs Delphine Schantz, of Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate, constituted money laundering and terrorism financing as “a threat” to the economy, development and stability of countries. He added that it is for those engaged in the fighting against terrorist financing to be able to understand the ongoing evolution of the terrorist groups and the risks each country faces when terrorist use them as a target, transit point or fund raising” warned Delphine.

Combating the financing of terrorism has been “a priority” for the international community, said Delphine.

She pointed out that the objective of the workshop is to highlight on the implementation of UNSCR 1267 (1999) and 1373 (2001) in domestic system.

The participant discussed the current terrorism financing risks at regional level and debated on UN sanctions and resolutions. The outcome of the workshop is to qualify security forces, judiciary staffs and Central Bank officials.