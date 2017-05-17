Council of Ministers Determines Priorities of National Accord Government

Khartoum - (SUNA) The Council of Ministers, chaired by the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, assigned its sitting

on Tuesday for deliberation about the priorities of the national accord government and reviewed an initial paper of the Council of Ministers, presented by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, on the priorities for the coming stage.

In a press statement, the Secretary General and spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, said that the priorities include the stoppage of war and boosting the peace process, enhancing human rights, freedoms and the external relations, concern with the citizens' living conditions, justice, the institutional reform, realization of good governance, reconsidering the state organs' structures, supporting the people's participation in rule and monitoring through the approved legal frameworks. Also completing the constitutional and legislative amendment to absorb outcome of the national dialogue, enhancing the general economic situation, focusing on the increasing of production at all sectors, improving the general education and reducing the childhood and maternity rate. It further elaborated on expanding the establishment of central therapeutic centers in all regions. Further completing the drawing of Sudan investment map and promotion for investment, reducing the public expenditure, increasing the revenues and giving concern to the youths. Also exerting efforts for the writing off of Sudan debts; openness for the international and regional funding institutions to fund development projects and concentration of the general appearance of the state's capitals and environment health.