Ghandour Visits Switzerland

Khartoum - The Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour arrived, Monday night in Geneva on official visit to Switzerland at invitation of his Swiss counterpart, Didier

Burkhalter.

He was received by Sudan Ambassador to Switzerland, Dr Mustafa Osman Ismail and several officials at Swiss Foreign Ministry.

Prof. Ghandour will meet his Swiss counterpart in Bern to discuss relations between the two countries in all fields. Meet Council of Arab Ambassadors in Bern and Geneva and directors of each of World Trade Organization (WTO), International Labor Organization (ILO) and High Commissioner for Refugees to discuss issues of concern to Sudan.

The Foreign Minister will attend celebration of handing over 100 books about Sudan to the UN library in Geneva; a step comes as part of Sudan mission to highlight on Sudan and its potentialities.

It is worth mentioning that the visit will last till May the 18th and comes as part of the Sudan mission efforts to boost relations between Sudan and Switzerland and multilateral relations with UN agencies and other international organizations.