Makkawi Inaugurates, Wad Al Ais-Karkoj- Omdurman Road

Khartoum -(Khalda Elyas) The Minister of Roads and Bridges Eng. Makkawi Mohamed Awad has inagurated the first phase of the road Wad Al Ais –Karkoj Omdurman Falata

road in the region of Sinja in Sennar state.

Present in the inauguration ceremony were Sennar State Governor Al Daw Al-Mahi and his government cabinet, Mahdi Ibrahim the chair of foreign relations committee at the National Assembly and Engineer Jafar Hassan the Manager of the National Authority of Roads and Bridges , Professor Ali Zaroug and Al Gasim Mohamed Mubarak.

The road is 95 kilometers long and the inaugurated phase of Wad Al Ais –Karkoj is 20 kilometers long, funded by Faisal Islamic Bank while the implementing company is Al-Jack and Sanosni Company under the supervision of the National Authority of Roads and Bridges

The Minster addressed the celebration and lauded the citizens of the state noting that his ministry gives a special attention to roads in this agricultural state promising that there are a number of roads being constructed lke Es Suki Dindir road.

For his part Mr. Mahdi Ibrahim has hailed the huge efforts of the Ministry of transport, Roads and Bridges in the field of constructing and rehabilitaing roads in the country with an estimated length of 6000 kilometers and this is considred a big achievement despite the obstacles facing roads industry in the country.