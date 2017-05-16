RSF Commander Pledges to Curb: Human Trafficking and Terrorism

Khartoum: The Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalu (Himeidti) has welcomed on Monday the recent report of the American

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) before the Congress Committee which lifted Sudan from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

He said we will not allow human trafficking across our borders and we will fight terrorism.

Hmeidti noted, while addressing in Singa the capital city of Sennar state the graduation of the fifth batch of the rapid support forces in the presence of the governors of the Blue Nile, White Nile and Sennar, that the RSF are now stronger than ever before.

The graduating force from Singa camps comprised 1019 conscripts, El Obeid camp 1130 conscripts and from Gedarif State 789 conscripts.

He affirmed that the graduating force has received high training on all arts of war and fighting and on all types of light and heavy arms.

Hemiditi further added “we own the strongest training directorate in Africa”, announcing that he work alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the other regular forces.

He called on the arms carriers to come aboard peace renewing the welcome of Washington decision of lifting the blockade from Sudan

“We will support the efforts of the political leadership for boosting peace in Sudan”, he added

Hemeidti inaugurated the two roads of Al Dali and the University with a length of five kilometers, in addition to a school in Dar Agil, and a water well, whereby these projects comes as part of the RSF societal contributions.