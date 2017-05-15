Hussein Addresses Conference of Grassroot Committees of Zakat

Khartoum- Governor of Khartoum State 1st Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein has entrusted the grassroot committes of Zakat with the responsibility of determining

the poor families that need support, especially that the committees comprise representatives of the various categories of the society in the residential quarters.

This came when the Governor addressed the opening session of the conference of the grassroot committees of zakat in Khartoum State at the Fair Ground in Khartoum suburb of Buri yesterday. The conference, which is held under the supervision of Minister of Social Development in Khartoum State Amal Al-Bakri Al-Bili, is attended by Secretary General of the Federal Zakat Chamber Mohamed Abdel-Razik.

The Governor called on the confereees to spread the culture of jurisprudence of Zakat in the society, noting that 70% of the collected revenues of zakat in Khartoum State are spent on supporting the poor.

He praised the efforts of the Ministry of Social Development in the state, which helped in bringing 126000 families out of the poverty circle, through the project of Khartoum: Capital of Production, which was launched last year.

The opening session of the conference was also addressed by Minister of Social Development in Khartoum State Amal Al-Bakri Al-Bili and Secretary General of the Federal Zakat Chamber Mohamed Abdul-Razik, who stressed that the conference is considered as an important step for boosting Zakat work in Khartoum State.