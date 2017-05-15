Al-Dikhairi Pledges to Work with Sudan to Develop Arab Agricultural Sector

Khartoum - The Director General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), Prof. Ibrahim Adam Al-Dikhairi, has pledged to work with the Sudanese

Ministry of Agriculture and Forests in a view to contributing to the development of the agricultural sector in the Arab world.

The AOAD Director General has affirmed in a press statement the keenness of the organization on implementation of the initiative of President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir on Arab food security in collaboration with leaders of the agricultural work in the Arab states and the Sudanese officials, noting that Sudan with its vast agricultural resources is capable of realizing the initiative.

He noted that Sudan, especially after the formation of the new national accord government and the lifting of the American sanctions besides the great improvements in Sudan’s relations with the countries of the region would contribute effectively in the implementation of the sustainable development strategy in the Arab world.

According to studies, Sudan is expected to contribute with its products to cutting by 35% the food gap in the Arab world, which amounts to 35 billion dollars.