Government Describes CIA Report on Sudan as Positive

Khartoum – Sudanese government has affirmed that the upcoming stage requires more efforts to achieve comprehensive peace in the country, describing the CIA report on

Sudan as positive.

Government Spokesperson, Dr. Ahmed Bilal stated to (SMC) that Sudan has fulfilled all the requirements for lifting US sanctions, expressing optimism that the Congress and the US Administration will lift the sanctions permanently, adding that Sudan is cooperating in all aspects.

It is worth noting that the CIA affirmed, in a report to the Congress, that Sudan has fulfilled a package of conditions that pave the way for lifting the 20-year US imposed sanctions.