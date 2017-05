Khartoum - (SUNA) The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, was sworn-in Friday evening before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal

Omer Al Bashir, and in presence of the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, the Chief Justice, Haidar Ahmed Dafallah, and the Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdallah Fadul.