Delegation of AUPSC to Visit Sudan Monday

Khartoum - The Delegation of African Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) is to start a four-day visit to Sudan next Monday to review conditions in Darfur.



The Delegation is headed by the Ambassador of Uganda to the African Union in the visit which is the fourth of its kind ever since the deployment of the United Nations Mission in Darfur Forces (UNAMID)

Ambassador Mahmoud Kan, the Head of the African Union’s Liaison ? office in Khartoum said that the delegation will hold meetings with officials in Khartoum that will include the President of the Republic Omer Al Bashir, along with Professor Ibrahim Ghandour the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Darfur Office and a meeting with the African diplomatic Group.

The ambassador outlined that the delegation will on Tuesday and Wednesday pay a visit to the states of Darfur including El-Fashir. Zalingei and the IDPs camps in Nartati and Shangli Tobaya before concluding its visit on Thursday.