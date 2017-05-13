National Accord Government Announced

Khartoum (SUNA) - The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister
, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, Thursday evening announced formation of the national accord government as follows:-
1-Dr. Fadul Abdallah as the Minister of the Presidency.
2-Ahmed Saad Omer as the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs
3-Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim as the Minister of Federal Government
4-Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed bin Oaf as the Minister of Defence.
5. Gen. (Police) Dr. Hamid Mannan as the Minister of Interior.
6- Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
7 - Prof. Abu-Bakr Ahmed Abdul-Rahim a the Minister of Justice.
8- Dr. Ahmed Bilal as the Minister of Information.
9- Gen. Dr. Mohamed Osman Suleiman Rikabi as the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.
10- Abdul-Latif Ahmed Mohamed Ujaimi as the Minister of Agriculture
11- Musa Mohamed Karama as the Minister of Industry
12- Abdul-Rahman Osman Abdul-Rahman as the Minister of Petroleum and Gas
13- Mutaz Musa as the Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity
14- Bushara Aror as the Minister of Animal Resources.
15_ Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi as the Minister of Investment
16 - Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad as the Minister of Roads, Transport and Bridges.
17- Prof. Hashim Mohamed Salim as the Minister of Minerals.
18- Hatim Al-Sir as the Minister of Trade.
19- Idris Suleiman Yousif as the Minister of International Cooperation.
20 - Dr. Hassan Abdul-Gadir Hilal as the Minister of Environment and Urban Development.
21- Mohamed Abu-Zaid Mustafa as the Minister of Tourism.
22- Asia Mohamed Abdalla as the Minister of Education.
23- Prof. Sumaya Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Kashawa as the Minister of Higher Education.
24- Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi as the Minister of Culture.
25-Abu-Bakr Osman Ibrahim as the Minister of Guidance and Endowments.
26- Mashair Ahmed Al-Dawalab as the Minister of Social Welfare and Development
27- Bahar Idris Abu-Garda as the Minister of Health
28- Dr. Al-Saddiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi as the Minister of Development and Human Resources
29- Ahmed Babiker Nihar as the Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform.
30- Dr. Tahani Abdallah Attiya as the Minister of Communications and Technology.
31-Dr. Abdul-Karim Musa Abdul-Karim as the Minister of Youth and Sports.