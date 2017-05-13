National Accord Government Announced

Khartoum (SUNA) - The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister

, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, Thursday evening announced formation of the national accord government as follows:-

1-Dr. Fadul Abdallah as the Minister of the Presidency.

2-Ahmed Saad Omer as the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs

3-Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim as the Minister of Federal Government

4-Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed bin Oaf as the Minister of Defence.

5. Gen. (Police) Dr. Hamid Mannan as the Minister of Interior.

6- Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

7 - Prof. Abu-Bakr Ahmed Abdul-Rahim a the Minister of Justice.

8- Dr. Ahmed Bilal as the Minister of Information.

9- Gen. Dr. Mohamed Osman Suleiman Rikabi as the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

10- Abdul-Latif Ahmed Mohamed Ujaimi as the Minister of Agriculture

11- Musa Mohamed Karama as the Minister of Industry

12- Abdul-Rahman Osman Abdul-Rahman as the Minister of Petroleum and Gas

13- Mutaz Musa as the Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity

14- Bushara Aror as the Minister of Animal Resources.

15_ Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi as the Minister of Investment

16 - Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad as the Minister of Roads, Transport and Bridges.

17- Prof. Hashim Mohamed Salim as the Minister of Minerals.

18- Hatim Al-Sir as the Minister of Trade.

19- Idris Suleiman Yousif as the Minister of International Cooperation.

20 - Dr. Hassan Abdul-Gadir Hilal as the Minister of Environment and Urban Development.

21- Mohamed Abu-Zaid Mustafa as the Minister of Tourism.

22- Asia Mohamed Abdalla as the Minister of Education.

23- Prof. Sumaya Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Kashawa as the Minister of Higher Education.

24- Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi as the Minister of Culture.

25-Abu-Bakr Osman Ibrahim as the Minister of Guidance and Endowments.

26- Mashair Ahmed Al-Dawalab as the Minister of Social Welfare and Development

27- Bahar Idris Abu-Garda as the Minister of Health

28- Dr. Al-Saddiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi as the Minister of Development and Human Resources

29- Ahmed Babiker Nihar as the Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform.

30- Dr. Tahani Abdallah Attiya as the Minister of Communications and Technology.

31-Dr. Abdul-Karim Musa Abdul-Karim as the Minister of Youth and Sports.