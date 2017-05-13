Experts Describe Formation of Accord Government as Important Step towards Stability

Khartoum- A number of local experts and observers have described announcement of the formation of the National Accord Government

as an important step towards boosting stability of the country.

Chairman of the Committee of Government, Administration and Implementation of Outcome of the National Dialogue Prof. Barakat Musa Al-Hawati said in a statement over a programme of Omdurman Radio yesterday that formation of the government of national accord is considered as correct start for the National Dialogue march, describing the move as logical and inevitable step towards stability and development.

Dr. Safout Sobhi Fanous, professor of political science at the University of Khartoum, said among the important features that characterize the National Accord Government is the entry of great number of those who enjoy experience and competency besides broadening the base of participation by the joining of the Popular Congress Party, Umma and a number of the movements.

Economic expert Dr. Babikir Mohamed Toum, on his part, said the newly-formed government of national accord would add development in the economic field, calling for coordination among the various ministries and directing the resources towards production. He also urged the government institutions to facilitate the procedures of investment and opening new international markets for the country’s products.