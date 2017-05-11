Governor Hussein Affirms Support to Projects to be Implemented by UAE in Khartoum

Khartoum - Governor of Khartoum State First Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein has affirmed support

of his government to the projects that have been agreed upon by Khartoum Locality with a number of institutions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the context of the progressing relations between Sudan and UAE under the sponsorship of the leaderships of the two sisterly countries.

This came when the governor met the Commissioner of Khartoum Locality, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ali Osman.

The commissioner said a UAE delegation arrives in Khartoum today to discuss implementation of the projects that had been agreed upon by the two sides.

The projects include establishment of a central market for vegetables and fruits at international standards and big zoo and reserve for animals in Khartoum.